Voter Turnout in Kazakhstan’s National Referendum Reaches Nearly 18%  

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reported a 17.79% voter turnout as of 10 a.m. local Astana time in the national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on Oct. 6.

​​Citizens across the country are casting their ballots to decide whether Kazakhstan should proceed with the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Revealing the latest data at a press briefing, CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman said 2,178,593 citizens out of 12,244,683 have voted.

The highest voter turnout is observed in the Karagandy Region—30.63%, followed by Astana—24.08%, and the Kyzylorda Region. Voters are less active in the city of Almaty, where voter turnout reached 8.66%.

More than 10,000 polling stations, including 74 in Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, have been set up for the referendum. Polling stations will be open until 8 p.m.