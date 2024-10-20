Unique Footage of Tien Shan Brown Bears Revealed by Camera Traps in Kazakhstan (Video)

ASTANA — The camera captured Tien Shan brown bears in the Zhongar-Alatau State National Nature Park. This footage was published on the Instagram page of Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee on Oct. 3, drawing attention to the issue of rare species conservation.

The bear is listed in both the International Red Book and Kazakhstan’s Red Book.

These mammals are found between 1,500 and 3,500 meters above sea level, roaming freely among the forests and mountain landscapes.

The Tien Shan brown bear is a large predator, with a body length that can reach 2.2 meters and a weight ranging from 135 to 200 kilograms. Despite their formidable appearance, the bears have a varied diet, feeding on plants, berries, roots and bulbs, though they won’t pass up small prey like marmots or even carrion.

Previously, rare animals have also been captured by camera traps in other reserves.