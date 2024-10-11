Tokayev Highlights Magtymguly Pyragy’s Rich Spiritual Legacy at International Forum in Ashgabat

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the international forum, Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development, on Oct. 11 in Ashgabat to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

In his speech, Tokayev highlighted Magtymguly’s role as the founder of Turkmen classical literature and a prominent thinker of the Eastern world, according to the Akorda press service.

“The decision by UNESCO to include Magtymguly Pyragy’s works in the Memory of the World Register is a strong indication of his historical significance. His legacy is particularly respected in the Turkic world, which is why TURKSOY designated 2024 as the Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World, Magtymguly Pyragy. I am convinced that this recognition will help promote his work on a worldwide scale,” said Tokayev.

According to the President, the legacy of the world-renowned poet is becoming even more relevant amid the complex geopolitical situation and various global challenges.

“Magtymguly Pyragy’s humanistic poetry emphasizes the need for peace, trust and mutual respect. His works are filled with unselfish love for the motherland. He envisioned his people’s bright future in unity with the world and in harmony with others,” the President said.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the progressive development of Turkmenistan and large-scale socio-economic and political reforms will contribute to strengthening the country’s centuries-old statehood.

“Next year, Turkmenistan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality. Ashgabat strengthens its authority in the international arena by consistently adhering to this status, preserving its identity and firmly defending national interests. Neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world, promoting diverse cooperation in Central Asia and the Caspian region. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. The successes of your country have become a clear example of the fulfillment of Magtymguly Pyragy’s cherished dream of creating a strong Turkmen state,” Tokayev said.

The President also spoke about the events organized in Kazakhstan to mark the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly, aimed at promoting the rich heritage of the great thinker and advancing cultural diplomacy. He noted that the unveiling of the monument to Magtymguly Pyragy in Astana serves as a vivid testimony to the unbreakable bonds of friendship and good neighborliness between the two countries.

Tokayev recalled that the day before, he attended a solemn ceremony to unveil a monument to the great Kazakh thinker Abai Kunanbaiuly in Ashgabat. He emphasized that the works of Abai and Magtymguly share deep reflections on the future of their peoples and high ideals of humanism.

“Their rich spiritual heritage, which occupies a special place in the multifaceted culture of our peoples, is a treasure for all humanity. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are connected by common spiritual roots, a common history and centuries-old ties of friendship. These enduring values ​​​​have become the basis for an active dialogue between the two states, contributing to the rapprochement of our peoples and the deepening of Kazakh-Turkmen relations,” Tokayev said.

The forum was also attended by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş.