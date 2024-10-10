ASTANA – Kazakhstan prioritizes friendly relations with Turkmenistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an Oct. 10 meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his official visit to Ashgabat, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. He expressed hope that the visit would bring the interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.

Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that agreements reached during the visit would deepen the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders discussed key issues of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian collaboration. Following the talks, they participated in the inauguration of a monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbaiuly in Ashgabat.

Tokayev praised this occasion as a sign of Turkmenistan’s respect for the Kazakh people and expressed gratitude for being awarded the jubilee medal for the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy, whose monument was erected in Astana this year.

“The works of Abai and Magtymguly are a valuable asset of the entire Turkic world. Our common duty is to preserve and pass it on to future generations,” Tokayev said.

Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of maintaining the legacies of outstanding figures and poets for future generations. Later, Tokayev laid a wreath at Turkmenistan’s Monument of Independence, symbolizing the strength of the bonds of friendship and understanding between the two countries.