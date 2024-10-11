News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-Turkmen Cooperation, Nuclear Power Plant Referendum and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation, nuclear power plant referendum, European investments in Kazakhstan and more.

Kazakhstan backs nuclear plant in referendum

Bloomberg published an article on Oct. 7 reporting on the results of the nuclear power plant referendum, which took place on Oct. 6 in Kazakhstan.

“Voters in Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium miner, backed the construction of a nuclear power plant in a referendum. Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission said that 71% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the government plan to build a new reactor. Turnout was about 64%, well above the threshold necessary for the result to be valid, the commission said, citing preliminary calculations,” the article reads.

‘Yes’ vote prevails in Kazakhstan nuclear plant vote

Kazakhs voted in favor of building the first nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country, the world’s largest producer of uranium but facing electricity shortages, reported France24 on Oct. 6.

China, France, Russia and South Korea are in the running to build the new power station, which will be located on the shores of Lake Balkhash.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described the plant as “the biggest project in the history of independent Kazakhstan.”

Tokayev indicated that he preferred an “international consortium made up of global companies equipped with cutting-edge technologies.”

Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan ink series of documents on cooperation

Following talks in an expanded format, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov adopted a declaration on strengthening friendship and deepening multifaceted strategic partnership between the countries,Trend reported on Oct. 10.

Additionally, members of the delegations signed several documents at intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional levels.

Kazakhstan becomes a more reliable partner of the European Union in Central Asia

EU Reporter published an article on Oct. 3 about the conference titled Strategic Partnership with the EU and Kazakhstan: Opening New Niches and Dimensions, held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The moderator, Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia from the Diplomatic World Institute, said that relations between Kazakhstan and the EU have evolved significantly in recent years.

He noted that Kazakhstan is a strategically important partner of the European Union in Central Asia, successfully engaging with all major powers.

“The geopolitical and economic advantages of the Trans-Caspian Transport Route reduce geopolitical risks and support the strategy of Western countries aimed at diversifying trade routes and expanding global connections. Kazakhstan is taking active measures to modernize and improve its logistics infrastructure aimed at increasing capacity, including the construction of new terminals, railway lines and stations, and the establishment of additional reception and storage points,” he said.

Kazakhstan sees more ‘close coordination’ with China in platforms like UN, SCO

South China Morning Post published an interview with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, discussing the Kazakh-Chinese partnership on Oct. 10.

Kuantyrov stated that Astana will keep working closely with Beijing in multilateral frameworks and aims to take ties between Central Asia and China to “a new level” when it hosts a regional summit next year.

He said the country expects its “close coordination” with China to continue within platforms like the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“Our shared commitment to regional peace, security and development is central to this partnership, and we believe it serves the long-term interests of both Kazakhstan and China,” he said in the interview.

Half of Kazakhstan’s economic boom driven by European investment

EU investment into Kazakhstan surged by 23% in 2023, totaling $12.5 billion, underscoring the deepening economic ties between the two regions, reported Euractiv on Oct. 9 citing recent European Parliament discussions.

Reflecting on a 30-year diplomatic journey, Bolat Akchulakov, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, emphasized the significance of this EU-Kazakhstan milestone.

“Recently, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union and good mutual interest in cooperation on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral agenda items,” he said.

Jerzy Olędzki, a Member of the Foundation Council of the Michal Boym Institute for Asian and Global Studies, and a Central Asia expert, provided further insights into the economic cooperation. He noted, “In 2023, the turnover was 4.2% higher than in 2022 and reached $36 billion. In turn, the value of investments from the European Union increased by 21% in 2022 compared to 2021, surpassing $11 billion.”

He also discussed the diversification of investments, highlighting sectors such as IT, transport services, freight, mechanical, food and pharmaceutical industries.