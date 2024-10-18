News Digest: Foreign Media on Astana Think Tank Forum, Almaty as Tourist Destination and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the Astana Think Tank Forum, Almaty as a tourist destination and more.

Kazakhstan making ‘significant progress in economic sector’ says President

EU Reporter published an article on Oct. 17 about the Astana Think Tank Forum, held in Kazakhstan on Oct. 16-17.

The article quotes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who stated, “Ongoing reforms are essential for sustaining internal stability and promoting economic growth” during his keynote address at the event.

“Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in the economic sector, having successfully attracted $400 billion in foreign direct investment,” he noted. The President highlighted the critical role of these investments in building a strong economy and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment.

President Tokayev also announced start of a new investment cycle aimed at securing an additional $150 billion in investments by 2029.

“We understand the importance of providing comprehensive state support to investors and making prompt decisions,” he emphasized, reiterating the government’s commitment to enhancing economic development.

Astana Think Tank Forum 2024: the fundamentals of Middle Power diplomacy

The Astana Think Tank Forum marked a significant moment in global diplomacy, as experts and intellectuals gathered to examine the role of middle powers in shaping the international order, reported The Korea Post on Oct. 17.

This event brought together 45 experts from 22 countries, including leaders from key analytical centers, researchers and diplomats.

In his welcoming speech on Oct. 16, Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, set the tone for the forum, underscoring the importance of fostering open dialogue in today’s fragmented geopolitical environment. Rakhmetullin highlighted Kazakhstan’s adherence to a multivector foreign policy, which prioritizes balance, pragmatism and the protection of national interests amid global turbulence.

Astana Think Tank Forum 2024 set to spearhead the role of middle powers as global unifiers

According to an article released by EU Reporter on Oct. 16, the Astana Think Tank Forum, held under the auspices of the Astana International Forum (AIF) and organized by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, will bring together heads of leading foreign policy think tanks, researchers, advisors, and diplomats. This notable gathering will meet in a closed academic environment to explore the strategic and diplomatic roles that middle powers play in today’s global landscape.

In the current geopolitical climate, middle powers face increasing complexities in navigating international dynamics, forming partnerships, and building diplomatic relationships. Addressing the polarized international system and understanding the evolving roles of these nations is crucial. By sharing strategies and lessons learned, middle powers can enhance their global impact, fostering a more connected and multilateral environment.

Expert voices will convene to discuss Middle Powers in a Changing Global Order: Enhancing Security, Stability, and Sustainable Development. The forum’s program will cover five key themes: Foreign Policy, Economic Influence, Security Dynamics, Multilateralism and Global Institutions, and Emerging Challenges. These topics will be explored through dynamic panel sessions, roundtables, armchair discussions, and high-level plenary addresses, revitalizing the conversation around middle powers.

Experience Almaty with AAX connecting cultures and sports

Bernama, the Malaysian National News Agency published an article on Oct. 12 about the direct flights provided by AAX Malaysian airline, from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty, describing the Kazakh city as a tourist destination.

“Kazakhstan is a captivating country, brimming with rich history, diverse cultures, and breathtaking landscapes. As the ninth-largest country in the world, it spans an area larger than all of Western Europe,” the article reads.

Prior to Astana becoming the capital in 1997, Almaty held that status and remains Kazakhstan’s largest city and a vital cultural hub.

The name ‘Almaty’ comes from the Kazakh word ‘alma’, meaning ‘apple’, reflecting the city’s connection to wild apple trees, particularly the ancestor of the modern apple, which grows in the surrounding mountains.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to ink green energy agreement at COP29

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will sign an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy within COP29, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in an article published in Azerbaijan newspaper, reported Trend on Oct. 18.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is also a key participant in the initiative to create a new energy corridor, originating in Central Asia.

“Based on the Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed in November last year and May this year, envisaging the creation of a joint communication and green energy corridor, the Terms of Reference for the project feasibility study (FS) was approved as quickly as possible, and the Italian company CESI was selected as the company responsible for the development of the FS. One of the forthcoming tasks is the establishment of a joint venture for the project with headquarters in Baku,” the minister said in the article.