Natural Park in Mangystau Region Sees Increasing Number of Rare Animals

By Saniya Sakenova in Kazakhstan Regions on 13 October 2024

ASTANA – Since the beginning of 2024, camera traps in the Kyzylsay State Regional Natural Park in the Mangystau Region have captured nearly 20,000 animals, including those listed in the Red Book, Kazinform reported on Oct. 7.

Photo from a camera trap. Photo credit: inform.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Among them are caracals, white wolves, and goitered gazelles. Recently, a camera trap recorded a leopard. In 2024, the count of Ustyurt argali doubled from last year’s 490.

The unique habitat for wild animals and birds consists of four reserves. One is named Zhabaiushkan, where inspector Abyl Yessengaliyev has spent ten years safeguarding the wildlife daily.

“We clean natural springs regularly, as animals drink water from them. We are on duty around the clock, conducting frequent patrols. There used to be poachers, but now their number has decreased due to the enhanced efforts of our work,” he said, as quoted by 24 KZ TV Channel. 

As reported by Kazinform, this reserve is also home to several endangered species, such as honey badgers, manuls, golden eagles, saker falcons, bustards, and eagle owls.

Rangers have received new equipment this year, including three vehicles, camera traps, night-vision binoculars, and a drone, intensifying work to monitor ungulates and birds that are under threat of extinction.

According to Kyzylsay game warden Mukhammed Rakhim Boranbayev, these measures have contributed to an annual increase of 15-20% in endangered animals and birds.

Established in 2012, the park covers an area of 700,000 hectares and is patrolled around the clock by 60 specialists.


