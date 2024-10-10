Manufacturing Industry Production Grows in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry recorded a production volume of 14.9 trillion tenge (US$30.3 billion) in the first eight months, which is 4.9% more compared to the same period last year, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said at an Oct. 8 press conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the industry’s share in GDP reached 12.5% ​​due to metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, and pharmaceuticals. The growth in metallurgy was bolstered by a national investor’s modernization of the Qarmet enterprise, stabilizing production, and raising employee salaries by 13.5%.

Sklyar recalled plans for 180 projects worth 1.3 trillion tenge (US$2.6 billion), set for launch this year. The government is closely monitoring 17 breakthrough projects in metallurgy, oil refining, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering, and chemicals.

The government has been tasked with reducing the level of depreciation of heat supply networks to 40% by 2030. Thanks to the work carried out in recent years, the figure has decreased from 61% to 52%.

Sklyar highlighted the Tariff in Exchange for Investments program, with record funding allocated for repairs on heat power sources, totaling 327 billion tenge (US$665.3 million) this year. He added that a record 52 billion tenge (US$105.8 million) was dedicated to firefighting equipment in fire-prone areas.

Sklyar revealed plans to introduce approximately 6.7 gigawatts of energy generation by 2028, including 700 megawatts in 2024.

“We have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The gradual decommissioning of old coal-fired capacities is inevitable. In this regard, the construction of our own nuclear power plant is the only acceptable option,” he said, recalling the recent referendum. “I would like to note that 415 nuclear reactors are already in operation worldwide. Another 62 are under construction. A threefold increase in the use of nuclear energy is predicted by 2050. Therefore, the decision to build a nuclear power plant is dictated not only by necessity but also by global trends in the use of peaceful atoms.”

Speaking about the work being done to attract investment, Sklyar said the Investment Headquarters has reviewed 88 investment projects worth nearly $45 billion since the beginning of the year. Investment projects are supported on the National Digital Investment Platform, where 755 projects have already been registered.