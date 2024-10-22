Kazakhstan’s Population Exceeds 20 Million People

ASTANA — According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,201,849 as of Sept. 1, an increase of over 168,000 people since the beginning of the year.

Urban areas saw an increase of 173,171 people, bringing the cities’ population to over 12.68 million, while the rural population slightly declined by 5,164 people, approaching 7.5 million.

These data reflect the ongoing trend of urbanization in Kazakhstan, where city populations are expanding as rural numbers decrease.