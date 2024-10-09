Kazakhstan’s CodiPlay Becomes Central Asia’s First Ed-Tech Startup to Earn Prestigious Finnish Quality Certification

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s ed-tech startup CodiPlay has become the first project in Central Asia to receive the Finnish Quality Certificate from Education Alliance Finland, a certifier of ed-tech solutions.

This certificate will enable the project to become internationally competitive. Education Alliance Finland provides a product evaluation and certification service based on global quality standards for learning solutions.

In September, CodiPlay was introduced in the curriculum of Turkish schools. Schools under Türkiye’s Yetev educational foundation and Istanbul American Schools are set to integrate the CodiPlay system. The project operates in 13 countries, including the United Kingdom, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

Founded in 2021, CodiPlay has rapidly grown to an estimated business value of $100 million, attracting 950,000 active users worldwide. The platform offers innovative educational solutions designed to teach children the basics of programming and robotics through engaging, playful methods.

The system comprises three key components: the CodiPlay app, the CodiKit robotics kit, and the CodiTeach teacher platform.