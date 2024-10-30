Kazakhstan, UN Focus on Preventive Measures to Combat Domestic Violence

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the UN prioritized strengthening preventive measures to eradicate violence against women and children at an event titled Force of Change: The Role of Civil Society in Criminalizing Domestic Violence in Kazakhstan, held on Oct. 23 at the UN Headquarters in New York, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Renowned Kazakh speakers, including Aida Alzhanova, the international gender expert and head of the Adam Damu Public Foundation, attorney Zhanna Urazbakhova, and Narikbayev University professor Muslim Khassenov, updated UN representatives on Kazakhstan’s civil society initiatives in combating domestic violence.

They noted that recent high-profile crimes against women stirred up the public in Kazakhstan and advanced legislative initiatives, leading to the criminalization of domestic violence. They highlighted the country’s large-scale democratic reforms and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strong support in enabling greater citizen involvement in the political decision-making process.

Participants at the event also focused on expanding legislation to address stalking and harassment, urging to put these concepts among practical strategies to advance civil initiatives and eliminate violence against women and children.

They stressed the role of collaboration among civil society, government, academia, and parliament in driving positive legislative changes and promoting democratic reforms.