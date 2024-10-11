Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to Build Trans-Afghan Corridor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will build the trans-Afghan corridor, according to the documents signed during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Turkmenistan on Oct. 10.

The route will run through the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, then to Afghanistan with access to Pakistan, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, said Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, reported Kazinform.

As part of Tokayev’s official visit, the sides signed four documents, two memorandums and two intergovernmental agreements in the field of transport. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will also launch direct air flights.

The agreements provide for the abolition of the permit system in freight transport by motor vehicles. Both countries will also develop strategic cooperation in transport and logistics.