Kazakhstan to Boost Tourism with More Flights and Subsidized Routes

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to subsidize more than 20 routes, including nine tourist destinations, with 6.4 billion tenge (US$13.2 million) allocated for next year to promote tourism and enhance the attractiveness of local sites.

The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs hosted a meeting on Oct. 7 to discuss measures to develop the country’s tourism.

Next year, five subsidized flights to Turkistan are planned, along with additional commercial flights by FlyArystan. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, preparatory work has already begun for the construction of three new airports in Kazakhstan’s regions. Additionally, eight other airports in the country have been modernized.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the government is also considering steps to increase flights to Mangistau’s regional center, Aktau, from other regional centers. This year, the number of weekly flights to Aktau increased from 115 to 137.

During the meeting, the participants addressed the challenges of the previous tourist season at the Balkhash and Urzhar resorts. High airfares led to a significant loss of tourists.

“The country prioritizes transport accessibility to resort areas. As you know, this year the competition for subsidized flights on the Balkhash-Almaty, Balkhash-Astana, Urzhar-Astana, Astana-Usharal routes did not take place, and commercial flights were operated on these routes. However, subsidizing flights remains one of the important measures of state support,” said Deputy Chairman of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Timur Nakhipbekov.

According to the Ministry of Transport, passenger traffic has recovered by more than 50% this year compared to the pre-pandemic period. In just eight months, air carriers transported 9.3 million passengers.