Kazakhstan Tests Eutelsat-OneWeb to Expand Internet Coverage to Remote Areas

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 23 October 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan tested Eutelsat-OneWeb broadband satellite internet services based at the Kokterek Space Communications Center in Almaty to enhance internet access in rural areas.

Kokterek CCS. Photo credit : rcsc.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev attended the testing of a project aimed at providing stable and high-speed internet access for remote regions of the country where traditional connection methods are limited or absent.

Zhaslan Madiyev took part in testing a project aimed at providing stable and high-speed internet access for remote regions of the country. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

“Given the geographical features of Kazakhstan, introducing satellite communications services through the Eutelsat-OneWeb group is strategically important. Unlike other satellite systems, Eutelsat-OneWeb is focused on providing services to private companies, telecommunications operators and government agencies, which makes it an important partner for the B2B, B2G and B2O markets,” the ministry’s statement on Oct. 22 reads.

Eutelsat-OneWeb is actively used in aviation, maritime transportation, and the corporate sector, indicating its versatility and reliability. Located at the Kokterek Central Satellite Communications Center, the OneWeb gateway station will provide coverage for both Kazakhstan and the Central Asian region.

According to Madiyev, high-speed internet will not only improve the quality of life but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of remote areas, providing access to educational and information resources.

Jusan Mobile JSC has become a local partner of Eutelsat-OneWeb in Kazakhstan. The full launch of satellite internet is planned for January next year.


