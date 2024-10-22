Kazakhstan Opens Its Longest Bridge in Eastern Region

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov participated in the opening ceremony of the country’s longest bridge across the Bukhtarma Reservoir in the East Kazakhstan Region on Oct. 21, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The 1,316-meter two-lane bridge, capable of handling up to 80,000 cars daily, connects six districts and includes 18 kilometers of newly constructed roads. The project was initiated under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive.

Local residents have long awaited the construction of this bridge. For 50 years, they either relied on ferries during the summer or crossed directly over ice in the winter, which made travel especially challenging. The distance that used to take hours to cover can now be completed in just a few minutes.

The bridge will significantly enhance transport links between settlements on both sides of the Bukhtarma Reservoir, boosting the mobility of citizens, speeding up the movement of goods, and improving access to essential services. It will also help unlock the region’s tourism potential.

Given that East Kazakhstan is a strategic region with vital transport corridors, the bridge will also improve logistics routes and ensure uninterrupted connections with neighboring countries.

The project was completed using only domestic specialists, providing jobs and infrastructure development. Bektenov highlighted the importance of using local contractors for such large-scale projects, which contribute to regional connectivity and economic growth.