Kazakhstan, Italy Strengthen Partnership, Mark 15th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli reaffirmed readiness to continue a multifaceted dialogue aimed at strengthening the entire spectrum of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership during an Oct. 29 meeting.

During the talks, the diplomats discussed bilateral cooperation, notably, the implementation of the outcomes reached following the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy in January.

The officials also exchanged their views on the interaction within the Central Asia + Italy dialogue, as well as international organizations, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kuantyrov emphasized that Italy is Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner in the European Union. In January-September, trade turnover reached $16 billion (exports – $15.1 billion, imports – $900 million), which is 36% higher than in the same period of the previous year. From 2005 to the second quarter this year, the volume of Italian investments in Kazakhstan exceeded $7.6 billion. There are 278 legal entities with Italian capital registered in Kazakhstan.

Cirielli said that Rome traditionally attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Astana and discussed a project being implemented by the Sogesid company aimed at the social and environmental revival of the Aral Sea zone.

Kuantyrov welcomed the initiative of the Italian side to develop an action plan on the establishment of knowledge networks between Central Asia and Italy, which would provide for creation of joint working groups on agriculture, healthcare, transport, higher education, water resources and energy.