Italy, Central Asian States Explore New Areas for Cooperation

ASTANA – Italy and Central Asian states explored prospects for collaboration during a May 29 Central Asia + Italy third meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers in Rome. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu headed Kazakhstan’s delegation, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the event, the officials discussed important topics of the regional agenda, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, transportation, logistics and green energy.

Nurtleu noted that today Central Asia is a dynamically developing region with its own vision of geopolitical realities and broad trade and economic opportunities.

“Consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian states, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones are a vivid demonstration of Central Asia’s unambiguous desire to develop effective and mutually beneficial cooperation and confront common challenges,” said Nurtleu.

According to Nurtleu, the meeting in Rome provides an opportunity to discuss concrete measures and identify new areas of cooperation between Italy and the countries of the Central Asian region.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani called for active interaction in transport interconnectivity, energy, climate change and education.

“Italy views with great interest the political collaboration and opportunities presented to Italian companies in Central Asia: establishing a strategic partnership with Central Asian countries and strengthening economic and industrial cooperation in the fields of water resources, the environment, and higher education is a priority. For this reason, over 30 of the most important Italian companies and trade associations were invited to today’s meeting,” said Tajani, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala also attended the meeting.

The meeting also included thematic sessions on water and energy cooperation, global connectivity and higher education.