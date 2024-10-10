Kazakhstan Intensifies Efforts to Preserve Northern Aral Sea, as Water Levels Rise

ASTANA – For the first time in five years, Kazakhstan has nearly fulfilled its water delivery target to the Aral Sea during the irrigation season, supplying 977 million cubic meters of water.

In recent years, only 350-400 million cubic meters of water entered the sea. Since the beginning of the year, the volume has exceeded two billion cubic meters, and by the end of the year, it is planned to direct nearly 500 million, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Oct. 9.

“Today, the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea is 22 billion cubic meters. Before this, during the irrigation period, 7-10 cubic meters of water per second entered the sea, this year it is 10 times more – 60-70 cubic meters per second,” said Zeinolla Kaztoganov, deputy head of the Aral-Syrdarya basin inspection.



More than 45 million cubic meters of water were directed to the Akshatau, Sorgak and Kamystybas lakes, which had a positive effect on the fisheries industry and tourism.

The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the World Bank are developing a project for the second phase of the program for the preservation of the Northern Aral Sea, which will focus on sustainable water supply, development of economic and social initiatives.