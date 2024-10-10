Kazakhstan Expands Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation with US

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov discussed expanding strategic cooperation with the United States, particularly in trade, economic, and investment sectors at an Oct. 9 meeting with the U.S. Trade Mission delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia David De Falco and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum.

In a press statement released by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kuantyrov determined the U.S. House of Representatives as a key partner in maintaining constant dialogue, noting Kazakhstan’s positive dynamics in all major indicators of economic development despite the difficult geopolitical situation.

“We are the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for more than 60% of the region’s GDP. Our country aims to remain a stable and safe place to attract foreign investment. In turn, thanks to the international presence of the Chamber, you can help strengthen Kazakhstan’s voice on global economic platforms, increasing our recognition as a rapidly developing market,” he said.

Kuantyrov encouraged American companies to engage in joint projects, especially in geological exploration, agriculture, finance, IT, energy, transport, and logistics. According to him, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce can facilitate the creation of partnerships aimed at developing human capital through the promotion of educational exchanges, skills training, and capacity-building programs, particularly in IT, to align with strategic industries such as green energy and agriculture.

Prominent companies represented in the delegation included Amway, Apple, Baker Hughes, Bechtel, Chevron, Citibank, Eurasia Group Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil, General Motors, Global Data Risk, John Deere, Leidos, Mayer Brown, Medtronic, Meta Inc, Visa, and Wolt and other companies.

Kuantyrov invited American companies to implement joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and participate in the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments, set for Nov. 1 in Astana.