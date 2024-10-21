Kazakhstan Contributes 15.2% Share to SCO Budget

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) budget will be 15.2%, as stipulated in a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Oct. 15. Previously, Kazakhstan’s share was 16.4%.

According to the decree, Belarus’ share will be 5.8%, India’s 5.9%, Iran’s 5.8%, China’s 17.6%, the Kyrgyz Republic’s 7.6%, Pakistan’s 5.9%, Russia’s 17.6%, Tajikistan’s 6% and Uzbekistan’s 12.6%.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov will sign the protocol on behalf of Kazakhstan. The protocol will be provisionally applied from Jan. 1, 2025.

Last week, the heads of government of the SCO member states signed eight documents, including the decision on the Concept of Development of the New Economic Dialogue, during their meeting in Islamabad.