Kazakhstan, Belgium Hold Political Consultations on Expanding Bilateral Ties

ASTANA — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the Director-General for Bilateral Relations of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeroen Cooreman took part in the fifth round of political consultations on Oct. 18 in Brussels.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, the consultations addressed various topics, including political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening relations and expressed readiness to advance joint economic projects.

Vassilenko said that Kazakhstan highly values close interaction with Belgium as an important political and economic partner in the European Union (EU).

“Our countries have great potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and finance. We place particular emphasis on the development of green energy and digital innovations, and I am confident that our joint projects will make a significant contribution to a sustainable future,” he said.

Cooreman said the partnership between the countries plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia.

“Belgium views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, and we are pleased to expand our cooperation not only in the economic sphere but also in the fields of international security and sustainable development,” he said.

The consultations also underscored the need to enhance cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly by promoting active inter-parliamentary dialogue and sharing expertise between the two nations’ legislative bodies.

Both parties reaffirmed their readiness for close cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and other international organizations.

The discussions also covered regional security and stability in Central Asia, along with the necessity of joint efforts to combat climate change and address global challenges.

As a result of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to intensify dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium and continue working on strengthening trade and economic partnerships. High-level visits and intergovernmental meetings will further bolster ties between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium reached $523.7 million in 2023 (exports—$220.7 million, imports—$303 million), marking a 1.7% increase from 2022 ($514.9 million). In the first eight months of 2024, trade volume was $289 million (exports—$114.3 million, imports—$174.7 million).