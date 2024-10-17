Kazakhstan Approves Concept for Development of Hydrogen Energy Until 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has officially endorsed the concept for the development of hydrogen energy in Kazakhstan until 2030 on Sept. 27. This document will become a key guideline for the development of the hydrogen energy sector in the country and will make a significant contribution to solving environmental challenges.

The concept includes such important areas as achieving the national goal of carbon neutrality and fulfilling international obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the focus on the development of hydrogen technologies and attracting investments for the implementation of pilot projects in this area. The pilot projects envisaged by the concept will facilitate the introduction of advanced technologies and the creation of new opportunities for the country’s energy sector, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service on Oct. 11.

It is expected that the implementation of the concept will allow Kazakhstan to strengthen its position in the global energy arena and will be an important step towards carbon neutrality.

The development of hydrogen energy is an important element in Kazakhstan’s strategy for transition to a green economy and sustainable development.

It is expected to achieve the production of 10,000 tons of hydrogen by 2027, produce 18,000 tons of hydrogen per year by 2029, produce 25,000 tons of hydrogen by 2030, with a share of green hydrogen of at least 50%, construct hydrogen storage facilities with a total capacity of at least 100,000 cubic meters (m³) by 2030, open a network of hydrogen filling stations by 2030 and other goals.