Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic Join Forces to Preserve Snow Leopards

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 17, aimed at conserving snow leopards and their habitats in the northern Tien Shan Mountains within four specially protected nature areas of both countries.

According to a press release from the UN Development Program (UNDP) Kazakhstan, the country has seen a more than 20% increase in its snow leopard population since 2019, and their numbers now range between 152 and 189, shared Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev.

Kyrgyz Vice Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Mirslav Amankulov reported that the Kyrgyz Republic now has over 400 snow leopards. He stressed the need for interaction between stakeholders to study and preserve the species and its habitat, highlighting the threats of illegal hunting, reduction of food supply, and habitat loss due to human activities.

This five-year agreement, initiated by UNDP Kazakhstan with support from the Global Environment Facility, is part of the six-year project (2018-2024) on conserving forest ecosystems and biodiversity, including the snow leopard.

The memorandum was signed with the participation of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program, which unites all 12 countries where snow leopards live and attracts global attention to the conservation of this rare species.