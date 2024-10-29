Kazakh President Meets with Mongolian Officials, Calls for Enhanced Partnership

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chairman of the Great State Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Ulaanbaatar on Oct. 29.

During the meeting with Amarbayasgalan, Tokayev emphasized the importance of legislative dialogue in developing Kazakh-Mongolian relations and the significant role of parliamentary friendship groups in establishing inter-parliamentary contacts.

Tokayev focused on cultural and humanitarian cooperation and thanked the Mongolian side for supporting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Prominent representatives of Buddhist temples in Mongolia regularly participate in the forum.

Next year, Kazakhstan will hold the eighth congress titled Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future. According to the President, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, advocating for peace and stability, can join forces to address humanity’s fundamental challenges.

Amarbayasgalan confirmed his readiness to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and expand the legal framework of bilateral relations.

At the meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene, Tokayev noted that the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia will need to join efforts to qualitatively implement the agreements reached during the negotiations at the highest level.

“Today, we identified the tasks that the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia shall implement to ensure the strategic nature of their cooperation. We need large-scale anchor initiatives that can offer a very strong boost to the growth of economic cooperation,” the President said.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of implementing joint initiatives in mining, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism and education.

Oyun-Erdene assured that the government of Mongolia is ready to begin implementing the decisions taken by the heads of state. According to him, Ulaanbaatar is carefully studying Kazakhstan’s development experience.