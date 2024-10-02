Kazakh MFA Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Escalate

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. “We call on all parties involved to refrain from using force to prevent civilian casualties and the potential outbreak of full-scale war,” said the ministry’s spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, at an Oct. 2 press briefing.

“The Ministry is fully committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens abroad. We will not abandon our compatriots during these difficult times. Protecting the well-being of every Kazakh citizen remains our top priority,” said Smadiyarov.

According to the ministry, 120 Kazakh citizens are registered in Israel, 102 in Iran and 139 in Lebanon.

“Our embassies have repeatedly advised citizens to leave these countries due to the worsening military and political conditions. We are closely monitoring the situation and consular registration is regularly updated,” said Smadiyarov.

He also advised Kazakh citizens in Israel, Iran and Lebanon to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and to take heightened security precautions.

Smadiyarov emphasized the importance of monitoring news updates and following local authorities’ recommendations. He urged citizens to remain in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies.

“The Ministry and its foreign missions in Israel, Iran and Lebanon have established hotlines. Relevant information will be shared on our official platforms and social media,” added Smadiyarov.

He noted that no injuries or fatalities among Kazakh citizens had been reported so far.

The government is exploring options for repatriation flights. Smadiyarov explained that Israel’s international airport is operating normally, while flights in Iran have been canceled until Oct. 3. As of Oct. 1, no foreign embassies in Lebanon have initiated evacuations, and there has been no directive from Lebanese authorities.

“Due to the ongoing situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Central Referendum Commission, has temporarily suspended referendum activities in Israel, Iran and Lebanon,” said Smadiyarov.