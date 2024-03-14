Air Asia Launches Direct Flights from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty 

ASTANA — Air Asia, the premier low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia, initiated direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty on March 14, with four weekly flights, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service. The inaugural flight was celebrated with a festive ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, attended by the Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia, Bulat Sugarbayev, and other diplomats.

The inaugural flight D7600 from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty saw full capacity, underscoring the high demand for the route. At Almaty Airport, the Malaysian delegation was welcomed by local authorities.

The direct flights are poised to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two countries. They will offer convenient transit connections for Kazakh citizens to Southeast Asian destinations via Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, Air Asia X’s entry into the market will enhance competition in Kazakhstan’s aviation services sector.

Operated from Terminal 2 of Kuala Lumpur Airport, Air Asia X flights will utilize comfortable Airbus aircraft, with a frequency of four flights per week and a flight duration of 6 hours and 55 minutes from Almaty to Kuala Lumpur.

Before the launch, a meeting was held between the Kazakh delegation, led by Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, and Malaysian aviation authorities, including Dato’ Captain Norazman Mahmud, CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), along with representatives from Air Asia X and Malaysia Airlines. Discussions centered on enhancing flight connectivity between Malaysian carriers and Kazakh cities, focusing on implementing the fifth-degree open sky framework.

During the Kazakh delegation’s visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, facilitated by Malaysia Airport Holdings management, attention was given to passenger traffic management and airfield maintenance practices. This highlighted the airport’s robust portfolio serving over 60 airlines globally, with passenger traffic surpassing 60 million by the close of 2023.