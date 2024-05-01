Air Astana Resumes Astana-Seoul Flights, China Southern Boosts Almaty-Beijing Route

ASTANA – Air Astana is set to recommence flights between Astana and Seoul starting June 15, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on April 29.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, aboard Airbus A321LR aircraft accommodating up to 166 passengers.

Meanwhile, effective April 27, China Southern Airlines has expanded its services on the Almaty-Beijing route from three to seven flights per week, thereby offering daily flights. Operating on Airbus A320/A321 aircraft with a capacity ranging from 152 to 200 seats, this enhancement is expected to facilitate smoother travel between Kazakhstan and China.