Air Astana Resumes Astana-Seoul Flights, China Southern Boosts Almaty-Beijing Route

By Staff report  in International on 1 May 2024

ASTANA – Air Astana is set to recommence flights between Astana and Seoul starting June 15, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on April 29. 

Photo credit: Vyacheslav Firsov

The flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, aboard Airbus A321LR aircraft accommodating up to 166 passengers. 

Meanwhile, effective April 27, China Southern Airlines has expanded its services on the Almaty-Beijing route from three to seven flights per week, thereby offering daily flights. Operating on Airbus A320/A321 aircraft with a capacity ranging from 152 to 200 seats, this enhancement is expected to facilitate smoother travel between Kazakhstan and China.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »