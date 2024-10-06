Kazakh Citizens Vote in Referendum Abroad

ASTANA – Polling stations for Kazakhstan’s referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant were first opened in several Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, on Oct. 6, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

They were followed by China, Singapore, Mongolia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The process is also underway in Russia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Aigerim Nurpeissova, a student of Yonsei Korean Language Institute, carefully studied all the pros and cons to make a thoughtful decision that will benefit not only the short term but also future generations.

“First of all, I was guided by the principles of safety, sustainability, and economic feasibility for our country,” she shared. “I believe it is my civic duty to participate in such significant decisions as the construction of nuclear power plant. This is an issue that influences the future of our country and our children, and I want to be part of it by giving my voice.”

Daniyar Yunusmetov, an entrepreneur in the field of trade and logistics currently residing in Malaysia, commented that nuclear technology would contribute to the future cheapening of electricity, increase availability, and bring foreign currency to Kazakhstan.

Kazakh students studying in Türkiye arrived at the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in İstanbul to participate in the referendum. Students from more than 40 universities and citizens from İzmir, Sakarya, Bartın, Bursa, and Kocaeli, among other provinces, expressed their civic responsibility by casting their votes.

In Europe, a polling station was opened by the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom for citizens residing or temporarily located in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Iceland. The polling station in Brussels, Belgium, began its work with the Kazakh national anthem, and citizens from neighboring Luxembourg, 200 kilometers from Brussels, also took part in the referendum.

During a press conference at the Central Election Commission, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko noted that the last polling stations to open would be in the cities of Washington, New York, and Ottawa at 4 p.m. Astana time, followed by San Francisco at 7 p.m. Astana time.