International Day of Older Persons: Kazakhstan’s Oldest Person at 114 Years Resides in Ulytau Region

ASTANA – The International Day of Older Persons, observed annually on Oct. 1, celebrates the contributions of the elderly while highlighting the challenges they encounter. In Kazakhstan, approximately 2.4 million senior citizens make up this vital segment of the population.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, 423 individuals who are 100 years of age or older live in the country. The Ulytau Region is home to the oldest woman in Kazakhstan, who turned 114 years old this year. One of the citizens of the Turkistan Region is 110 years old, while a long-liver who is 112 years old resides in the Pavlodar Region.

The majority of the nation’s centenarians reside in the southernmost part. In the Turkistan Region, 64 people are 100 years of age or older.

The United Nations General Assembly designated Oct. 1 as the International Day of Older Persons on Dec. 14, 1990. Population aging is an emerging global trend reshaping societies across the world. In half of the world’s countries, life expectancy at birth now surpasses 75 years, an increase of 25 years since 1950.

As populations age, the demand for comprehensive healthcare and social support services has increased, particularly for older adults living with conditions such as dementia. In response to these evolving challenges, this year’s International Day of Older Persons will focus on the theme – Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.