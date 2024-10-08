Forum in Milan Launches First Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakh Companies

ASTANA – The first trade and economic mission of Kazakh companies to Italy was launched during the Kazakh-Italian business and investment forum, which takes place on Oct. 7-9 in Milan, reported the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service.

More than 50 Kazakh enterprises, representing sectors such as agriculture, oilfield services, textiles, tourism, and IT, participated in the mission.

The event is organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy, the Ministry of Trade, and the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association (ACIK), in collaboration with the Lombardy Region. Its primary objective is to establish a dynamic platform for dialogue designed to facilitate trade and investment between the two nations while also deepening and expanding existing economic partnerships.

The eight agreements signed during the forum span various sectors, from energy and aviation to healthcare and manufacturing, reflecting the mutual interest in strengthening trade and investment ties.

One key agreement was the memorandum of institutional cooperation between QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and Confapi, an association of Italian small and medium-sized companies, aimed at fostering institutional support for joint ventures.

In the energy and aviation sector, KazMunayGas Aero signed two agreements. The first, with Maire, focuses on the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The second agreement, with NEOS Airlines, ensures the steady supply of jet fuel at Astana’s airport.

Other agreements also cover healthcare projects in Kazakhstan, a document on developing Kazakhstan’s manufacturing capabilities and local production, and agreements with three Italian companies – Zeeco Inc., CRI Enerbility S.r.l., and IMI Remosa—to collaborate on projects that will enhance local production and infrastructure.

Kazakh Trade Minister Arman Shakkaliyev underscored Italy’s status as one of Kazakhstan’s top three trade partners in the European Union (EU), highlighting the Made with Italy concept to boost joint venture products in international markets.

An important part of this initiative will be the creation of excellence centers for the transition to European quality standards, which will ensure the rapid entry of Kazakh products into the EU and Italian markets.

Italy’s Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini expressed support for the idea, emphasizing that joint projects will stimulate the development of small and medium-sized businesses in both countries.

The forum also discussed opportunities in the tourism sector, where Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, highlighted the significant potential for increased tourism exchange, boosted by the launch of direct flights between Astana and Milan.

The Road to Kazakhstan project was presented at the forum. It aims to showcase Kazakhstan’s tourism and economic potential through infrastructure development and improved logistics.

President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association Marco Beretta stressed the significance of the forum.

“We are following best practices guided by Italian system logic. This forum is an opportunity for us to assess the situation among entities that pursue a clearly defined common goal, where the quality of the stakeholders makes the difference: being Kazakhstan’s preferred partner in a win-win approach. The door is open to all those who can create added value by believing in this project,” he said.

The forum is a follow-up to agreements made after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Italy in January.

The forum will continue with B2B meetings and side events to strengthen economic ties and find new cooperation opportunities between Kazakhstan and Italy.