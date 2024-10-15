Central Asian States, South Korea Promote Parliamentary Cooperation

ASTANA – Central Asian states and South Korea held the second parliamentary meeting to promote cooperation and mutual trust on Oct. 14 in Ashgabat.

During the Partnership for Peace, Prosperity and Mutual Trust plenary session, Chairman of Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov emphasized the relevance of the proposed topic against the backdrop of global climate and demographic challenges, the escalation of conflicts, growing tensions and mistrust between states, reported the Mazhilis’ press service.

“Currently, Central Asia as a single region is experiencing a new stage of development. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called it ‘the renaissance of Central Asia’. Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening inter-parliamentary diplomacy, developing a reliable political dialogue, economic and investment ties between the region and South Korea. Our countries are united by common goals of growth and creating a favorable environment for society. Peace and stability should become an unshakable foundation for a strong partnership between the countries of the region and South Korea,” said Koshanov.

According to Koshanov, the first parliamentary forum of the Central Asian countries and South Korea is becoming a working platform that will enable the countries to establish effective solutions for their benefit. The Central Asian region, with its rich natural resources and dynamically growing economy and South Korea, with its high technologies and innovations, can complement each other. In this regard, excellent prospects for cooperation are emerging in the digitalization and creative industry and in matters of transport and transit potential between Europe and Asia, Central and East Asia.

Koshanov encouraged his colleagues to join efforts in preserving the bio- and ecosystems of the region, addressing climate change topics, and ensuring water and energy security. He expressed confidence in the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the Water and Energy Consortium for Central Asian countries and hold a regional climate summit under the auspices of the UN in 2026. In his opinion, it is necessary to improve joint work under the auspices of the project office for Central Asian countries on climate and green energy, created at the initiative of the President in Almaty.

Following the event, the sides adopted a joint declaration.

Koshanov and the Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Parliament Dünýägözel Gulmanowa held bilateral talks on the same day to discuss interparliamentary cooperation and exchange experience in legislative work.

Last week, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedo during an official visit to Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by Speaker of the 22nd South Korean National Assembly Woo Won-shik, Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Parliament Dünýägözel Gulmanowa, Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon (lower house) of Majlisi Oli (Tajik Parliament) Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Chairman of Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Uzbekistan Parliament) Nuriddin Ismoilov.