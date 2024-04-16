Kazakhstan Pledges Active Engagement at COP29 in Baku

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will play an active role in the 29th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 29), scheduled for November in Baku, announced Zulfiya Suleimenova, advisor to the President and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation, during her recent working visit to Azerbaijan, reports the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Suleimenova congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting such a significant event and expressed readiness for close cooperation.

Azerbaijani counterparts briefed Suleimenova on their priorities and initiatives for COP29, as well as the preparatory work and negotiation process with states and international organizations.

The sides exchanged experiences on the transition towards a more environmentally friendly development model. In particular, Azerbaijani counterparts highlighted ongoing efforts in producing eco-friendly energy, including in the Karabakh region.

They underscored the significance of laying electric cables beneath the Black and Caspian Seas to export green electricity to Europe as a substantial contribution to promoting the green agenda.

Suleimenova emphasized President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s close attention to environmental protection. She spoke about Kazakhstan’s initiatives to transition to green energy. These include the project office for Central Asian countries on climate and green energy being established in Almaty, with project portfolio formation underway.

In support of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in COP29, Suleimenova proposed initiating joint projects to combat climate change, which was welcomed by Azerbaijani counterparts. They acknowledged Kazakhstan’s significant achievements in promoting environmental initiatives and shaping appropriate legislation.