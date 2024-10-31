Australian Companies Willing to Develop Mining, Metallurgical Complex in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Australian companies expressed willingness to develop the mining and metallurgical complex (MMC) in Kazakhstan during the meetings held within the 2024 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, Australia.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Commonwealth of Australia and New Zealand Askar Kuttykadam discussed plans and prospects of cooperation during the talks with major Australian companies, reported the company’s press service on Oct. 30.

At a meeting with Angela Walker, managing director of the Fortescue Metal Group for the Asia-Pacific region and Central Asia, the officials discussed the company’s current exploration projects in the regions of Kazakhstan. Walker said that the company plans to continue exploration in the country and in the future is considering switching to environmentally friendly electricity generation, as well as the possibility of mining mineral resources.

Sean Gregory, managing director of Sarytogan Graphite, discussed the progress of the Sarytogan graphite deposit development project in the Karagandy Region. He noted that the Sarytogan deposit is one of the world’s largest and highest-quality deposits. Sarytogan is strategically located between the largest battery manufacturers in Europe and China.

Kuttykadam and Jamie Myers, director of C29 Metals, discussed implementing a project to develop a uranium deposit in Ulytau. Myers shared the company’s willingness to consider implementing new projects in the mining metallurgy industry in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with representatives of Russel Mineral Equipment, the world’s leading manufacturer of mill lining replacement technologies, the company was invited to consider the possibility of opening a regional service center in Kazakhstan and subsequently establishing production in the country.

Kuttykadam held talks with representatives of the largest Australian organizations, such as Austrade, Austmine, and Trade & Investment Queensland, on developing bilateral trade and investment cooperation in metallurgy.

Australian companies and organizations noted great interest in increasing cooperation and expressed hope for regular interaction and expansion of dialogue in the future.

IMARC is the premier annual mining and resources event in Australia. The forum brings together thousands of mining industry leaders, government representatives, investors, and technical experts worldwide to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the mining industry and resources. IMARC serves as an important international hub for collaboration and innovation, contributing to shaping the industry’s future worldwide.