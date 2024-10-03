Astana Increases Budget to Address Social Needs

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital’s budget revenue plan has been increased by 99.5 billion tenge (US$205 million) following an extraordinary session of the city’s maslikhat (local administrative bodies) on Oct. 2.

The session approved amendments to the original 2024-2026 budget plan set in December 2023.

According to Kazinform, Kaysar Mankarayev, head of Astana’s Department of Economics and Budget Planning, explained that the increased plan includes 58.4 billion tenge (US$121 million) in tax revenues, 39.5 billion tenge (US$82 million) in non-tax-revenues and 10.6 billion tenge (US$22 million) from the sale of fixed assets.

Mankarayev noted that the additional funds would primarily address social issues, such as assisting those in need, maintaining new schools, promoting children’s sports, purchasing medicines and vaccines, covering grants and scholarships, and city landscape enhancement projects.

“In terms of expenses, the priority is fulfilling the state’s social obligations, with a special focus on funding the social sector,” said Mankarayev.

Additionally, a significant portion of the budget will be directed toward maintaining and developing infrastructure, upgrading the city’s transportation system and supporting local entrepreneurship.

“Following these updates, Astana’s revised 2024 budget reached 1.31 trillion tenge (US$2.7 billion), with 977.8 billion tenge (US$2.02 billion) expected from various income sources,” said Mankarayev.