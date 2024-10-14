Astana City Marathon Attracts Participants from 18 Countries

ASTANA – The Astana City Marathon welcomed a total of 2,300 people on Oct. 13, including not only city residents but also guests from 18 countries such as the Kyrgyz Republic, China, the Netherlands, Kenya, Russia, and France, despite the chilly -6 degrees Celsius weather, reported the city administration’s press service.

The marathon, part of the World Athletics Road Race Label series, featured several race categories, including the 42,195-kilometer individual marathon, the Ekiden 42,195-kilometer team relay, a 10-kilometer run, and a 10-kilometer Nordic walking event.

In total, 383 participants completed the 10-kilometer race, while 73 people finished the main marathon distance of 42,195 kilometers. The route was organized along the capital’s most beautiful places and streets.