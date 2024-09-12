World Nomad Games Athletes Plant Trees in Astana

ASTANA – Togyzkumalak competition participants from the Kyrgyz Republic, Hungary, Germany, Bangladesh, Argentina, and other countries planted 50 spruce and pine seedlings along Turan Avenue in Astana as part of the Taza Kazakhstan eco-campaign on Sept. 11.

According to the Astana administration’s press service, this initiative also included landscaping flower beds near the Khan Shatyr shopping center. Earlier, city activists and district officials proposed enhancing green spaces along one of the capital’s busiest avenues.

Vice President of Kazakhstan’s Togyzkumalak Federation Akim Tursyn highlighted that representatives of delegations from 41 countries participated in the tree-planting activity.

“Protection of the environment, Mother Earth, is a symbol of the Nomad Games. Therefore, on behalf of the delegations that arrived for the competition, we addressed the Astana administration with a proposal to leave our mark in connection with such a remarkable event in our country. This proposal immediately received support, and the place for planting the seedlings became known,” he said.

The togyzkumalak competition began in Astana on Sept. 10. The Kazakhstan team secured three gold medals and topped the team standings.

Since April, the Taza Kazakhstan large-scale eco-campaign has organized numerous activities in the capital, engaging thousands of residents in initiatives such as tree planting, river cleaning, and addressing illegal dumping, focusing on improving the city’s environment.