UN Resident Coordinator Michaela Friberg-Storey Ends Four-Year Mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Michaela Friberg-Storey, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, completed her mission in the country. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin met with Friberg-Storey on Sept. 13 to mark the occasion.

Rakhmetullin expressed gratitude for productive collaboration and significant contribution to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the UN. Reflecting on Friberg-Storey’s tenure, he acknowledged the UN country team’s efforts in implementing national and regional projects to enhance socio-economic development and advance the Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030.

Friberg-Storey, who has been the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan since 2020, thanked the government of Kazakhstan for comprehensive support. She assured the UN country team would continue working on programs aligned with Kazakhstan and the UN priorities.

In 2022, Kazakhstan and the UN celebrated 30 years of partnership.

Friberg-Storey was among the first guests on The Astana Times’ YouTube channel, supporting media initiatives. In an interview on Sept. 12, 2023, she emphasized that the UN’s role in Kazakhstan is to provide support rather than take charge.

“We have more of a dialogue with the government on issues. When we run programs, they are often pilot programs, and if they work, the government can take them to scale and know that the quality is assured by the UN,” said Friberg-Storey.

“Working in Kazakhstan is a real privilege. Not only is the government very open and very supportive of the UN, but the people of Kazakhstan are enormously hospitable. We have a very strong and very good relationship with civil society. This is something that I would like specifically to develop more to get more insights and meet more people whom we sometimes refer to as grassroots activists, whether in the environmental sector or parent or group for education, whatever it might be, to get a more understanding there,” she said.

Just a few days before the end of her tenure, Friberg-Storey also remarked on Kazakhstan’s balanced approaches.

“Kazakhstan has made tremendous progress in reducing poverty over the past 30 years. In 2001, some 46% of the population lived in poverty. Today, that figure stands at 5.2%, a tremendous reduction and one of the fastest globally,” she said on Sept. 10 at Narikbayev University, ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Future.

Friberg-Storey, a Swedish national, has over 25 years of experience in humanitarian work, international development, and peacebuilding. Since 2020, she has led the UN’s efforts in Kazakhstan to align agency programs with national development needs. Her work has been guided by the UN Cooperation Framework, aimed at supporting the implementation of Agenda 2030.