Two Pillars of Progress: Energy Resource Management Can’t Be Efficient Without Female Empowerment

Why does the energy industry continue to be one of the least gender-diverse sectors, despite being the backbone of sustainable development and global progress? Notwithstanding the numerous ongoing initiatives to boost female representation and engagement, enduring structural and cultural barriers still prevent women from entering the “green” field. Women face obstacles at every career stage, with these difficulties globally intensifying in leadership roles within the clean energy sector. Historical gender biases and wage gaps persist, affecting economic efficiency and fairness.

The issue of gender discrimination not only raises concerns about equity but also risks overlooking the innovative and inclusive solutions that women can contribute. According to estimates from the International Labor Organization, gender parity in the labor force could increase Central Asia’s GDP by 23%. On top of that, integrating women into the energy transition could significantly assist in combating climate change and ensuring energy security in the region, as diversity drives economic performance, fosters innovation, and provides valuable insights into household energy management and usage.

In 2018, the International Labor Organization projected that the global shift toward a greener economy could create 24 million new jobs by 2030. A critical consideration to be made, however, is who would benefit from this expansion, especially in light of the existing gender disparities in green jobs. Although women represent 39% of the global labor force, they account for only 20% of the energy workforce, 16% of the traditional energy sector, and just 11% of senior executive roles in the oil and gas industry. As of now, the ratio of acknowledged “green talent” stands at 62 women for every 100 men, a figure that has remained largely unchanged since 2015.

Furthermore, research indicates that women are disproportionately affected by limited access to renewable energy, which restricts their employment opportunities and exposes them to health-related risks.

Why aren’t governments doing more to ensure gender diversity in the energy sector? The Sustainable Development Goals, set by world leaders in 2015, include the target of achieving gender equality by 2030. Yet, what is the current situation in Central Asia? How committed are countries like Kazakhstan to advancing gender equality in the energy sector as the decade nears its end? Given the region’s abundant renewable resources – wind, solar, hydro and geothermal – can this transition be used as an opportunity to further advance gender equality?

In Kazakhstan, major advancements have been made in fields like energy that have historically been dominated by men. Last year, a noteworthy event in Astana concluded a program by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development centered on renewable energy and female participation. The initiative, organized in collaboration with EY, Green Climate Fund, and Ergon, featured an awards ceremony recognizing “Women in the Renewable Energy Sector.” The event offered a unique platform for engaging with key stakeholders and program partners while shedding light on the important progress made. Kyzzhibek Ryszhanova, founder and director of Smart ReEnergy LLP, was honored as “Business Leader in the Renewable Energy Sector” for her pioneering work, including Central Asia’s first Hybrid solar PV and hydropower project.

However, how many women like Ryszhanova are waiting for opportunities to make a difference and lift their communities? How many geniuses and talents are being wasted due to globally spread biases and inequalities? As the renewable energy shift creates high-quality jobs, will these opportunities reach women in both urban and rural areas facing the greatest economic challenges? Addressing these questions is crucial. If answered positively, females will be able to participate fully in the development of the energy system, enabling Central Asia to continue producing sustainable and inclusive solutions.

Initiatives alone will not suffice without national governments taking the lead. Regional strategies, such as those from the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), provide a framework for improving gender mainstreaming and economic opportunities. Indeed, CAREC promotes policies to increase female representation in technical and professional roles through investment quotas, green funding access for female entrepreneurs and technology training.

Encouraging more women to pursue STEM education is also necessary, with a special attention to fields connected to the low-carbon transition. CAREC supports and encourages collaborations and coordination between academic institutions, businesses and technical centers to provide training in these new and challenging endeavors.

Governments must spearhead such efforts, leveraging their resources, understanding and maximizing their female population’s potential. Will gender parity in the energy sector become a reality? Will Central Asia seize this significant opportunity to drive inclusive progress? The path forward is clear.

The author is a graduate in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from LUISS University in Rome. Canuto focuses on international relations, geopolitics, international law and economic development.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.