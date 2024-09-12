Turkic Countries Agree on Single Latin-Based Alphabet

ASTANA — The Turkic World Common Alphabet Commission has agreed on a proposal for a Latin-based Common Turkic Alphabet consisting of 34 letters during its third meeting, held from Sept. 9 to 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the Turkic Academy’s press service, each letter in the proposed alphabet represents different phonetic sounds found in Turkic languages.

First introduced by scientists in 1991, the Latin-based alphabet project was thoroughly reviewed at this meeting to finalize the work after the Commission had studied it for two years.

The meeting, organized by the International Turkic Academy and the Turkic Language Institute, is historic. The Common Turkic Alphabet promotes mutual understanding and cooperation among the Turkic peoples while preserving their linguistic heritage.

All relevant institutions are encouraged to support the effective implementation of the Common Turkic Alphabet.