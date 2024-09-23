Scientists Discuss Measures to Revive Aport Apples

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences held the Garden Day dedicated to Almaty Aport (a type of apple) and discussed implemented measures to preserve the variety.

The event was attended by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov, Deputy Akim (Mayor) of the Almaty Region Nurzhan Kudaibergenov, heads of research institutes, representatives of agribusiness, scientists from Türkiye, Poland and Bulgaria, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture on Sept. 22.

Kazakhstan is widely known as the birthplace of apples. The unique type of apple is known for its sour-sweet taste, unforgettable smell, and juiciness. Almaty Aport was officially registered in the State Register of Geographic Indications in October last year.

President of the National Academy of Sciences Akhylbek Kurishbayev reported that mother seedlings of the varieties Aport Almaty and Aport Bloody Red were planted on five hectares. The seedlings were selected from 115 clones of Aport based on taste and disease resistance. In addition, through genetic analysis, varieties of wild Sievers apple compatible with Aport were selected and a seed orchard was planted. In 2023, nearly 251,500 tons of apples were grown in Kazakhstan.

The event participants discussed the plans and prospects for the development of the horticulture industry and, notably, the revival and preservation of Aport.