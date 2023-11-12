Almaty Aport: Kazakh Signature Apple Achieves Global Recognition with Geographic Indication Status

ASTANA – The Kazakh unique brand Almaty Aport (a type of apple) was officially registered in the State Register of Geographic Indications on Oct. 13, said the Ministry of Justice spokesperson Talgat Uali during a press briefing on Nov 8.

Uali highlighted that the Almaty Region Apple Growers Association (ARAGA) had previously submitted the necessary application to the National Institute of Intellectual Property. With its new status as a geographical indication, Almaty Aport will achieve global recognition.

To gain global acknowledgment, apple producers must identify the countries where they seek legal protection for Almaty Aport. The ministry is ready to offer legal assistance in this process.

The ARAGA has confirmed that all required documents for registration have been gathered, and all materials will be dispatched to France, Poland, Spain, and Russia, reported Jibek Joly TV channel on Nov.9.

This initiative aims to safeguard both the origin and quality of Aport apples when distributed to these countries.

“The State Register of Geographic Indications of Kazakhstan also includes registrations for Turkistan chocolate, Turkistan ice cream, and Karagandy ice cream,” said Uali.

He underscored that a geographical indication is commonly employed for agricultural products, food items, handicrafts, and industrial goods, playing a pivotal role in promoting national brands and enhancing product recognition abroad.