QazaqGaz, NCOC Agree to Supply Kashagan Liquefied Petroleum Gas to Kazakhstan’s Domestic Market 

ASTANA — QazaqGaz national company and the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) consortium, which is developing the Kashagan field, have signed an agreement on the purchase and sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for delivery to the domestic market of Kazakhstan on Sept. 4.

The agreement states that Kashagan LPG will be supplied by the end of 2025, with a maximum design capacity of over 700,000 tons annually to be reached by 2027 following the completion of infrastructure work, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service.

Currently, QazaqGaz is working on designing and placing orders for the necessary technological equipment to ensure the reception, storage, transshipment and fractionation of Kashagan LPG. These supplies are supposed to benefit the social and economic situation in the regions of Kazakhstan, reduce the deficit of LPG and promote the development of the gas chemical industry in the country.

Today, the NCOC consortium includes seven of the world’s largest energy companies: KazMunayGas (16.88%), Eni (16.81%), Shell (16.81 %), ExxonMobil (16.81 %), TotalEnergies (16.81 %), CNPC (8.33%) and INPEX Ltd (7.56%).