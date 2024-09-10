Qatari Investor to Attract Nearly $50 Million in New Airport Complex in Atyrau

ASTANA — A Qatari investor plans to attract nearly $50 million to construct a new airport complex at Atyrau International Airport named after Khiuaz Dospanova, as reported during a working visit by Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev to the Atyrau Region on Sept. 9.

According to the ministry’s press service, construction will begin in 2025. The project involves completely modernizing and expanding the airport infrastructure and repairing the existing building. The new complex will cover 16,500 square meters and feature three telescopic bridges for improved passenger access.

Considering Atyrau’s location on the Ural River at the crossroads of East and West, the building’s main facade is expected to incorporate Eastern architectural motifs inspired by the medieval city of Saraishyk, while the facade facing the platform will be built in Western style, showcasing minimalist design with stained glass.

Currently, the airport operates 89 domestic and 21 international flights per week. Upon completion in 2026, the upgraded facility will boost passenger capacity from 800,000 to over 2.9 million per year.

The airport currently offers six routes to Kutaisi, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Antalya, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Moscow. It plans to introduce new international routes to popular destinations in Europe and Asia.