President Tokayev Highlights Importance of Nuclear Energy Development

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the critical need for nuclear energy development in Kazakhstan during his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 2, reported the Akorda press service.

He identified nuclear energy as a reliable and environmentally friendly solution to the country’s growing energy needs.

“In my opinion, it is necessary to pay the closest attention to the development of nuclear energy. This type of generation can largely satisfy our economy’s rapidly growing needs. Today, about 200 nuclear power plants operate in 30 developed and developing countries,” said Tokayev.

The President called for a forward-looking approach, urging the nation to prioritize long-term national interests while considering the country’s unique circumstances. He reiterated his longstanding position on the need for well-thought-out decisions on the construction of a nuclear power plant, emphasizing the importance of broad public discussions. Tokayev reiterated the importance of engaging the public in major decisions that impact the country’s life, particularly through a referendum on the issue.

“I spoke about holding a referendum last year. This topic has been on the public agenda for a year now. This is a sufficient period for citizens to make a balanced decision. In this regard, I support the government’s proposal. The national referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant will take place on Oct. 6 of this year, and today, I will sign the corresponding decree,” Tokayev announced.

According to him, the upcoming referendum reflects a broad national dialogue and a prime example of Kazakhstan’s commitment to the concept of a listening state.

“In essence, with such steps, we are forming a new socio-political culture, laying down new standards for making key state decisions,” he added.

In addition to nuclear energy, Tokayev’s address also prioritized the pressing issue of infrastructure development. He criticized the current lending terms for the construction of new-generation facilities, calling them unacceptable, and urged the government to explore ways to ensure affordable long-term financing from financial institutions.

“The state will need to plan its tariff policy for the long term. This is an essential condition for attracting ‘long money’ to the industry. At the same time, unjustified consumer tariff increases must not be allowed,” Tokayev stated.

He announced that a national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors is expected to be approved by the end of the year. The President also addressed the need for a culture of utility conservation, suggesting that clear consumption standards should be introduced next year based on the principle of “the more you consume, the more you pay.” He stressed that consumers should be protected in their interactions with private monopolists and proposed that socially significant services be incorporated into legislation and regulated similarly to public services.

Addressing the challenges posed by water management, Tokayev emphasized the urgent need to focus on irrigation systems and the water sector. He pointed out that the unprecedented spring floods earlier this year, which tested the resilience of the entire nation, highlighted the solidarity of the Kazakh people. Tokayev applauded the decisive state actions and people’s solidarity in dealing with a difficult situation.

Tokayev stressed the importance of creating water reserves by capturing floodwaters for agricultural use, repairing and modernizing hydrological posts, and implementing comprehensive water conservation measures, particularly in agriculture. He also noted that with the right approach, irrigation systems, water storage, and usage could become attractive sectors for investment.