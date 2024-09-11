National Museum of Kazakhstan to Unveil Exhibition Dedicated to Dimash 

ASTANA – The Ministry of Culture and Information and the National Museum of Kazakhstan will unveil an exhibition dedicated to People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Dimash Kudaibergen on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m., reported the ministry’s press service.

Under the title “Dimash: Conquering the World,” this unique cultural space will present the singer’s creative path and achievements as part of his upcoming solo concerts in Astana.

The exhibition will feature four thematic sections showcasing personal photographs and childhood memories, professional education diplomas and awards from national and international competitions, fan gifts, traditional musical instruments, national costumes, and printed materials that promote Kazakh culture and brand recognition on the global stage.

The exhibition will run until Oct. 6, allowing visitors to explore the personal events shaping Kudaibergen’s iconic sound and artistic identity.