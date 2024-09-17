Malaysia Welcomes First Student Quadruplets from Kazakhstan

ASTANA—Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) welcomed its first international student Zhaiylkhan’s quadruplets, Alikhan, Alizhan, Zaragul, and Zeregul, all 17, from Kazakhstan on Sept. 8. They will pursue their studies at the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) in Kuala Lumpur, reported the EMGS’s press service.

Based on the latest statistics from EMGS, Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten countries for new student applications in Malaysia in 2024, with over 1,900 applications submitted since 2020.

APU CEO Datuk Parmjit Singh shared that students from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries have been studying at the university for over 20 years. He highlighted their positive experiences with students from the region, praising their conscientiousness, maturity, and cultural awareness, which he believes reflects positively on their home countries.

The university boasts a multicultural campus where both local and international students from over 130 countries flourish together.