Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum Declared State Protected Facility

ASTANA — The Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum in Turkistan, which includes the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, a unique architectural monument that was inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List in 2003, has been taken under state protection.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Sept. 25.

According to the document, the relevant departments of the internal affairs agencies will ensure the monument’s security.

The Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, built on the burial place of Yasawi, is a 39-meter-tall Islamic architectural marvel featuring one of Central Asia’s largest brick domes. It was constructed between 1385 and 1405 during Timur’s (Tamerlane) reign.

The mausoleum has become the final resting place for numerous Kazakh khans and statesmen, including Abylai Khan, Abulkhair Khan, Rabiga Sultan-Begim, Zholbarys Khan, Yesim Khan, Ondan Sultan, and Kazybek Bi.