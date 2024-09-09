Kazakhstan’s National Bank Releases Collectible Coins Dedicated to Jochi Khan

ASTANA—The National Bank of Kazakhstan issued collectible coins dedicated to Jochi Khan’s 800th anniversary as part of its Outstanding Events and People series.

Jochi Khan is the eldest son of Genghis Khan and the founder of the Ulus of Jochi, widely known as the Golden Horde. The mausoleum of Jochi Khan is located in the Ulytau Region, an important historical monument – part of the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

“The design of the coins uses the image of the monument to Jochi Khan. Its author is Kazakhstan’s sculptor, monumental artist Gaziz Yeshkenov. On the reverse side is a collage of coins from the Golden Horde period,” reported the bank’s press service on Sept. 9.

The commemorative silver coin has a face value of 5,000 tenge (US$10.4). The total number of silver coins 100 millimeters in diameter is 100 pieces.

Information about the start date of coin sales will be posted on the bank’s official website.