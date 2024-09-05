Kazakhstan’s Budget Deficit Expected to Rise by 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s budget deficit may total 4.1 trillion tenge (US$8.5 billion) by 2025, said Chairwoman of Mazhilis’ Financial Budget Committee and Deputy Tatyana Savelyeva during a plenary session on Sept. 4.

The volume of national budget revenues in 2025 is projected at 21.7 trillion tenge (US$45 billion), including revenues – 15.6 trillion tenge (US$32.3 billion), transfers from the National Fund – 5.3 trillion tenge (US$11 billion), including a guaranteed transfer of 2 trillion tenge (US$4.1 billion) and a target worth 3.3 trillion tenge (US$6.8 billion), reported Kazinform.

“The volume of expenses is planned at 25.8 trillion tenge (US$53.5 billion) in 2025. The budget deficit is defined at 4.1 trillion tenge or 2.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), with a decrease to 1.9% by 2027,” she said.