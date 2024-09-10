Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with UNWTO

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to close cooperation with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and expressed readiness to implement joint initiatives in tourism at a Sept. 9 meeting with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

According to the press statement released by Akorda, Tokayev thanked the UNWTO delegation and personally Pololikashvili for their participation in the opening ceremony and support of the fifth World Nomad Games. He emphasized that this large-scale international event would help strengthen friendship between peoples, enhance Kazakhstan’s global image, and showcase its rich cultural and historical heritage.

Pololikashvili thanked the President for the warm welcome and praised the organization of the games in Astana, highlighting that such events open up broad opportunities for the development of tourism and the country’s economy as a whole.

The parties discussed promising areas for expanding Kazakhstan’s partnership with the UNWTO, focusing on practical steps to increase the country’s tourism appeal and strengthen its position in the international arena.

On Sept. 7, Kazakhstan and the UNWTO signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop tourism in the country.